A father and son who both owe their lives to the NHS are behind a new trust which has already raised millions to help patients.

Brad and Julius Jones, from Harlow in Essex, were both taken seriously ill with separate life-threatening conditions - but both have recovered thanks to the skills of medical staff.

Now they are spearheading an extraordinary fundraising effort which has already donated £10m for a new children's hospital being built in Cambridge.

The family's nightmare began when Julius - then aged four - started having unexplained seizures in April 2022.

Initially he was diagnosed with epilepsy but nurses referred him for a scan in May which revealed a brain tumour.

Julius Jones being treated in hospital Credit: Family picture

His mother, Clare Jones, said: "Julius was having seizures every day but we managed to get him an MRI and that's when they found the brain tumour.

"I thought he was going to die. That's what I thought. You just think: 'My child; he's four; he's got a brain tumour; he's not going to survive this.'"

Julius was then referred to Great Ormond Street Hospital for specialised treatment and he had surgery in July to remove the tumour.

While the family were dealing with the stress of that diagnosis, Mr Jones himself became seriously ill from a throat infection which turned into sepsis.

Brad Jones in hospital with sepsis Credit: Family picture

He was left fighting for his life at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.

Mr Jones said: "I got taken into A&E and they rushed me into theatre with two hours to live."

He was in a coma for two days but then came around.

Mr Jones said: "Knowing how precious life is has changed us completely.

"The NHS has given me a second chance of life and I want to repay that. It's time for me to give back."

H aving both been successfully treated, they want to make sure others have the emotional support they need when faced with a similar healthcare journey.

Julius, now five, has made a remarkable recovery from his tumour.

He said: "They helped me get the bad bit out of my head, the brain."

Brad Jones returned to the Princess Alexandra Hospital to meet the surgeon who operated on him Credit: Julius Jones Trust

Mr Jones has made an emotional return to the Princess Alexandra hospital in Harlow to thank his surgeon

He said the charity has already had donations running into millions, which will enable them to donate £1.6m to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, supporting the creation of a Julius Jones Ward to offer extra help for families.

They aim to give a far larger sum towards the building of a new children's hospital in Cambridge which will be completed in 2027.

Mr Jones said: "Julius Jones Trust has already had some great financial donations. We've decided to allocate part of those donations to Cambridge Children's Hospital and have pledged £10m towards that."

An artist's impression of the new Cambridge Children's Hospital Credit: Cambridge Children's Hospital

The couple believe money raised from a WinAmazing raffle draw they have set up, with prizes including houses, holidays and cars will benefit many more hospitals with all the proceeds going to the NHS.

They have had meetings about the charity at Downing Street and hope to raise £100 million for the NHS over five years.

Julius Jones, 5, with dad Brad and mum Clare Credit: Julius Jones Trust

Julius's nurse at the Princess Alexandra hospital in Harlow knows how much wraparound care is needed.

Eme Nugent-Cruse, an advanced clinical practitioner, said: "That might be things like providing counselling and psychotherapy to families, advice, guidance youth workers.

"I think we do an amazing job with the medical side of things but to have somebody in between appointments be able to offer support when people are going through trauma is really important."

