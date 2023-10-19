A man has been caught filming up women's skirts by plain clothes police.

Rick Sivier, 62, carried a camera bag by the strap and held it close to the ground.

Undercover officers found he had a lens pointing upwards while he wandered around Cambridge close to women.

When challenged, it was found that Sivier had been recording on the device for 45 minutes.

A search of his home in Warren Road in the city uncovered a number of hard drives and sim cards with further material.

Sivier was charged with three counts of recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, given a rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also given a five-year sexual harm prevention order and put on the sex offenders register for seven years.

Police from the Cambridge City Neighbourhood Team were on patrol on 8 September when they spotted Sivier approaching females in Market Square, Petty Curry and Rose Crescent.

In an interview he made full admissions and told police it was not the first time he had recorded up the skirts of women.

Detective Constable Ben Smith of Cambridgeshire Police said: “Thanks to the eagle-eyed neighbourhood officers, this man has been put before the courts for his actions.

"We urge people to look out for suspicious behaviour and report it so we can continue to put predators, who are a danger to women and girls, in front of the courts.”

