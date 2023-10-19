Police are investigating a fire they believe to be deliberately started at a derelict hospital.

The suspected arson happened at the old St Andrew's Hospital building in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, at around 5.30am on Thursday.

The north side of the building was engulfed in flames and seven appliances were sent to put out the fire.

No one is believed to be injured, and emergency services are still at the scene.

The old St Andrew's Hospital building in Norwich Credit: ITV News Anglia

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

