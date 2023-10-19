Play Brightcove video

Sophie Wiggins went to visit the puppies at Woodgreen Pets Charity in Godmanchester to see how they were getting on.

Seven puppies who were dumped by a roadside are recovering well and getting to enjoy playtime at a rescue centre.

They were seen at Woodgreen Pets Charity in Godmanchester in Cambridgeshire, barking and jumping at each other, discovering new toys and cuddling up in a soft bed.

The pups were discovered by two builders cowering on a verge in Fenland on Tuesday, 10 October.

Due to their skin condition, staff at the rescue centre have to wear PPE to handle the pups and play with them.

But once they get the clearance from vets, they will begin to be re-homed.

A puppy playing with a toy with a rescue centre worker wearing PPE Credit: ITV News Anglia

Plasterer Lloyd Winters, who found the puppies, said: "I was in shock, really, I couldn't believe what I was seeing.

"Poor little puppies on the side of the road. You don't see puppies just scrunched up in a ball on the side of the road too often, do you?

Of his decision to rescue them, he said: "It's not heroic, it's just doing the right thing, you wouldn't just drive past and leave the poor things."

Mr Winters had been with his colleague Mike Lee, driving away from one of their company's sites at Littleport near Ely in Cambridgeshire.

While Mr Lee carried on to the next job, boss Dave Silcock came around put the litter into a dog crate.

'What do you mean you can't leave?' Construction boss Dave Silcock was shocked when he heard plasterer Lloyd Winters had found seven puppies abandoned by the roadside

Mr Silcock, from Silcock Construction, said: "I phoned Lloyd up and I said, 'Where are you? We've got a delivery waiting. You and Mike are going to be there to help the guys unload.'

"He said, 'Well, we found these puppies on the side of the road.' He said, 'We can't leave.'

"I said, 'What do you mean you can't leave?'

"He said, 'Yeah they've been abandoned.'"

The rescued puppies cuddling together in a soft bed Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Silcock added: "It's kind of unbelievable really. You see these poor vulnerable things laying in the verge, you just think, how could anyone leave these poor pups basically to die?"

Sue Ketland, from Woodgreen Pets Charity, said cases of abandoned animals were happening all too often.

Three other puppies came into the rehoming centre just a day after the group of seven were brought in.

She said: "Unfortunately, we've now had 15 puppies in the last four weeks coming to us.

"We want people to know that Woodgreen is not just a rehoming charity. We are there for pets and the people, so if anybody is struggling, we would urge them to reach out for support.

"We offer health and wellbeing checks in the local communities, free behavioural advice and support, and low cost training classes.

"If you've got any questions, please contact us."

