A drunk driver caused sparks to fly from his vehicle after not noticing that he had been driving on the rims of two wheels.

Paulius Krasausauskas, 38, was found to be nearly twice the legal alcohol limit when police stopped his Vauxhall Astra in the early hours of 16 September.

Officers were shocked to discover he was missing two tyres and the alloy wheels of his vehicle had been scraping along the A142 at Soham in Cambridgeshire causing large sparks.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court Krasausauskas pleaded guilty to drink driving and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Krasausauskas of Aldreth Road, Haddenham, told police he had been at a friends in Peterborough and was driving home.

A roadside test found that he had 65 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, almost double the 35 microgrammes limit. He went on to blow 50 in custody.

Sparks flew as the alloy wheel rims scraped along the tarmac of the A142

Sgt Andrew Owen from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “This case demonstrates the serious impairment alcohol has on a person’s ability to drive safely.

“Thankfully no other road users were affected by his decision to drive that morning in a vehicle not fit for purpose.”

Missing tyres meant the alloy wheels of Paulius Krasausauskas' car scraped along the road. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

