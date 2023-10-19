A police force has been left with a bill of nearly £1,500 after a stinger fell off a patrol car and punctured the tyres of five oncoming vehicles.

The device, which is used to immobilise cars suspected to be involved in crime, was left on the roof of a police vehicle when it landed on to the A11 dual carriageway at Wymondham in Norfolk on 17 September.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the mistake happened while the officer was "checking equipment in the vehicle".

The officer was given verbal words of advice but no further action would be taken, according to Norfolk Constabulary.

Stingers are made up of a row of steel spikes usually between 35mm and 75mm in length which enter the tyre of a vehicle when driven over.

They can deflate a tyre within seconds bringing police pursuits to a swift end.

They can only be used by trained police officers after authorisation from a senior officer during a pursuit.

Norfolk Police has apologised for any inconvenience and distress and so far has paid out £1,474 in compensation to the drivers affected by last month’s incident.

