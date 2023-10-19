A third teenager has been charged in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in a town.

Ashraf Habimana died in hospital after being stabbed in Nunnery Lane, Luton, on September 29.

Another teenage boy was also seriously injured in the incident.

A 17-year-old has now become the third boy to be charged with murder, as well as attempted murder and violent disorder.

Police are continuing to investigate and have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

"We can all play our part in tackling knife crime and getting justice for Ashraf and his family," Detective Inspector Graham Newton, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said.

“If you have any information which can help with our enquiries, no matter how small, please report it.”

