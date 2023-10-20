A mother who killed her baby son and tried to blame the crime on an unknown intruder has been sentenced to spend at least the next 17 years in prison.

Eloddie Goncalves-Taborda was handed a life sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court for the murder of her 11-week-old son Malik, which she tried to conceal by lying to police.

At the same hearing, her partner, Muritala Olaiya-Imam, was jailed for 10 years for allowing the youngster's death.

Goncalves-Taborda, 32, formerly of Harlow, was also found guilty of child cruelty, and both defendants were found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

They were convicted at the end of a seven-week trial, which concluded in July.

At about 10am on 19 August 2020, emergency services were called to an address in Joyners Field in Harlow after Malik was found unresponsive by his mother.

Despite paramedics' efforts, he died at the scene. A post-mortem found he died of a head injury.

Emergency services at the address in Harlow where Malik was found unresponsive. Credit: BPM Media

In interview, Goncalves-Taborda said she had awoken at 9.30am to find her baby son lifeless in bed beside her and that she called 999 immediately.

She had to provide a sample of urine for drug and alcohol analysis but officers discovered she had plotted with partner to contaminate her evidence by mixing their urine.

Her genuine sample showed traces of cannabis and alcohol, placing her one-and-a-half times over the legal drink drive limit.

Upon examination, Malik’s body had 21 rib fractures, broken wrists and a fractured skull in two places. The injuries were indicative of shaking and a blunt impact trauma to his head.

Experts said the injuries were more likely to be non-accidental, with the majority caused between two and 12 hours before his death. The baby’s left wrist was fractured between three and six days prior to death.

Throughout the investigation by Essex and Kent Police’s Serious Crime Directorate both defendants denied responsibility for Malik's death and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Goncalves-Taborda blamed an unknown intruder for her son’s death, but detectives did not find any supporting evidence for the claim.

Olaiya-Imam told investigators that, although he was not present at the time of Malik’s death, he was distraught and loved his son. He denied being involved in any child cruelty and said he was unaware of the earlier wrist fracture.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Truss, who led the investigation, said at the time of conviction: “The death of a young child is and will always be immensely tragic and our thoughts remain with Malik’s wider family at this difficult time.

"Malik died at the hands of those who should have cared for him most.

“This lengthy, sensitive investigation was difficult for all those involved. But I am proud that everyone acted with determined professionalism and focussed on what really mattered – securing justice for the death of their defenceless baby son.”

Det Sgt Mike Ferguson said: “This was a particularly traumatic, challenging, and difficult investigation. It involved a number of teams across the force and was supported by the expertise and conclusions of medical experts from around the country that provided the much-needed evidence to challenge the parents claims and secure the convictions."

Goncalves-Taborda also convicted of assault on an emergency worker.

