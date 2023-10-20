Play Brightcove video

A man was seen floating on a rubber ring on a flooded road as Storm Babet brought downpours across the country.

Luke Hatherley was spotted on the A12 in Kelsale, Suffolk, paddling out on the inflatable doughnut.

Drivers honked at him as he used his paddle to splash at passing cars.

Wearing shorts and a hoodie, he appeared to tell a driver that he was "a bit cold".

Just a few feet away, a couple were seen on a canoe, as they were followed around by a dog.

A couple on a canoe on a flooded A12 road in Kelsale, Suffolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A major incident has been declared in Suffolk, as persistent rain and high winds from Storm Babet caused flooding and major disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the region, with roads in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire the worst hit in the East of England.

A major incident means people have been advised not to travel unless essential.

The measure has been taken because of the increasing number of flooded roads, and the impact on schools, health and care services, and the emergency services.

