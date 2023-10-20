Persistent rain and high winds from Storm Babet have caused flooding and major disruption across the East of England.

While Scotland and the north of the UK are bearing the brunt, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across the East of England throughout Friday and into Saturday morning.

Roads in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire have been worst hit in the East, with flooding causing queuing traffic on Friday morning.

A fallen tree on the A11 near Wretham in Norfolk has caused heavy traffic, and the A47 in Norfolk is closed in both directions at Honingham due to flooding.

Fakenham Racecourse also called off Friday's jumps fixtures, saying 17mm of rain had fallen since 2.30am on Friday and that the "situation will only get worse".

Clerk of the course David Hunter said he expected the worst rain to move in around lunchtime, and that travel was also a concern.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said the amount of rain being brought in by Storm Babet meant “conditions on the roads are proving extremely difficult”.

He added: “We urge drivers to heed the warnings, especially where flooding has already happened or is likely over the next few days.

“Drivers should never attempt to drive through floodwater as the risks are just too great.

“It’s vital anyone who absolutely has to travel prepares themselves for a longer journey, or considers waiting until the storm has passed before making it.”

AA patrol of the year Nick Powell urged drivers to be “very cautious, especially in rural or woody areas”.

He said: “If you see twigs or small branches on the road it could be a sign that a tree has fallen just around the bend, so pay extra attention to the path up ahead.

“As always in wet and windy weather, leave plenty of space behind other vehicles and adjust your speed to suit the conditions, especially when crossing bridges or passing high-sided vehicles.”

