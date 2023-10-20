Labour have claimed victory in Mid Bedfordshire, overturning the party's biggest by-election deficit since 1945 to hand a humiliating defeat to Rishi Sunak.

They triumphed in the battle to succeed former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries, who had represented the constituency since 2005.

Alistair Strathern was announced as the winner at Central Bedfordshire Council's headquarters in Chicksands in the early hours.

It's the second seat the Labour Party has taken from the Conservatives on Friday overturning huge majorities in both as Sarah Edwards gained a set in Tamworth.

The by-election campaign had been one of the most drawn-out in recent history, having effectively begun when Ms Dorries announced her resignation on 9 June.

She then did not hand in her formal resignation until late August, leaving a 78-day period in which constituents complained of feeling they had been left in limbo, and she was criticised by the prime minister.

Leaders of the three main parties have each visited the constituency in a bid to win over voters.

Conservative Festus Akinbusoye was seeking to defend Ms Dorries 24,000-vote majority.

More follows.

