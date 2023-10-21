A rehoming centre is "full to bursting" with kittens needing new homes as fears grow over a lack of people wanting to adopt them and the ongoing cost-of living crisis.

The West Norfolk Branch is over-run with kittens at its Eau Brink Centre, near King's Lynn, after taking in pregnant mums who have given birth, and newborns which have been found in people’s gardens.

It's currently looking after 33 cats, including 23 kittens ranging from a few days old to seven weeks - many of which have to be hand-fed by staff and volunteers.

The rise in animals it is caring for comes as more people are giving up their pets because of the cost of living crisis.

That trend is seen by the RSPCA across England and Wales, according to the RSPCA.

Some of the kittens at the Eau Brink Centre in Norfolk, run by West Norfolk RSPCA branch, which need a new home. Credit: RSPCA

Emily Cole, West Norfolk centre manager, said: "We, like many rescue centres, are already full to bursting with animals needing new homes - and now we have been swamped with all these extra kittens.

"Everywhere you turn there is a kitten somewhere - we’ve never known anything like it.

"Once there used to be a period around May to September that you would call kitten season but now it seems like it is all year round.

"We suspect the reason for this is down to people who haven’t had their cats neutered and now we are seeing all these cats that are still only young themselves giving birth.

"It’s been the craziest year - we literally have had people calling us for help after they have suddenly found a litter of newborn kittens in their gardens.

"We know that times are tough but if someone has decided that they can take on a new pet, we would urge them to go to a rescue first.

"This way it is like you are helping two animals - the one you give a loving new home and the next animal who is able to take their space at our centre."

A mum and her kittens at the Eau Brink Centre, run by the West Norfolk RSPCA branch, which are up for adoption. Credit: RSPCA

Between 2021 and 2022, nationally the RSPCA has seen a 4% increase in the number of cats taken into care.

This follows a collapse in national rehoming rates which have fallen by 30% from three years ago, when 39,178 animals were rehomed.

Last year, some 27,535 animals were rehomed by the RSPCA.

