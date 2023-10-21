Police launch investigation as unknown woman's body found on Hunstanton beach in Norfolk
A woman's body has been discovered on a beach near a popular tourist attraction.
Officers were called to Seagate Road, opposite the Sea Life Centre, in Hunstanton in Norfolk at about 11.45pm on Friday.
It was reported by a member of the public who found the body.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem will be carried out, according to Norfolk Police.
Officers have so far been unable to identify the woman and inquiries are ongoing.
A police cordon was put in place while initial inquiries were carried out and the woman’s body was later recovered.
The cordon was lifted around 10am on Saturday.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...