A woman's body has been discovered on a beach near a popular tourist attraction.

Officers were called to Seagate Road, opposite the Sea Life Centre, in Hunstanton in Norfolk at about 11.45pm on Friday.

It was reported by a member of the public who found the body.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem will be carried out, according to Norfolk Police.

Officers have so far been unable to identify the woman and inquiries are ongoing.

A police cordon was put in place while initial inquiries were carried out and the woman’s body was later recovered.

The cordon was lifted around 10am on Saturday.

