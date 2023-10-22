A drug dealer has been jailed after officers smelt cannabis from his car.

Connor Fisher, 24, of Greenwood Avenue in Leigh, Essex, was sent to prison for 31 months on Friday, 20 October, at Basildon Crown Court after admitting to drug supply offences.

Phone messages on his phone, uncovered during an Essex Police investigation, revealed he had supplied drugs across Basildon and Southend.

Fisher was caught by police on 5 March in Billericay after Basildon officers stopped a suspicious-looking car.

They found £600 in cash, cannabis and a bag of white powder after searching the 24-year-old, because of the strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

The police also discovered that Fisher was concealing a large amount of cocaine, ketamine and cannabis edibles during a subsequent search.

Investigating officer, PC Thomas Windeatt, said: "Fisher did everything possible to conceal his illegal activity and prevent officers from gathering evidence.

"Despite this, he was quickly charged and held accountable. This sentence has taken another drug dealer off the streets of Essex and prevented drugs from getting in the hands of vulnerable people."

