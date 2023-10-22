Struggling Colchester United are looking for another new head coach after sacking boss Ben Garner.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Harrogate on Saturday proved to be the final straw as the U's board decided to call time on Garner's seven-month reign in charge of the club.

Ex-Charlton manager Garner was only appointed in March after taking over from Matt Bloomfield who decided to return to League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

However, he found it difficult to string a consistent run of form together and leaves the U's second from bottom in League Two.

Colchester have lost nine of their 13 games in the fourth tier this season and are in real danger of slipping into the National League for the first time since 1992.

"Board members will be discussing the plans to be put in place, for both the immediate period with games on Tuesday and Saturday, and further into the future," a Colchester club statement read.

"Colchester United would like to place on record its thanks to Ben for his time at the club."

Colchester face successive away trips to Grimsby Town and Accrington Stanley in the coming days as they look to haul themselves away from the relegation zone.

