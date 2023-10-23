Police searching for a man who went missing during Storm Babet say they have found a body.

A member of the public was found at about midday on Sunday in a field near Wickham Market in Suffolk.

Police had been searching the area for missing man Calvin Baxter, 78, who was last seen on Friday at about 11am.

At the time he was wearing a beige coat and wellington boots, and using a white plastic bag as a makeshift waterproof hat, said police.

Police have not said if the death was as a result of Storm Babet.

Formal identification of the body has yet to take place and the death is currently being treated as unexplained, said police.

Mr Baxter's next of kind have been told and a file is being prepared for the coroner, they added.

Suffolk was badly hit by the impact of Storm Babet on Friday and over the weekend, with some parts receiving two months' worth of rain in just four days.

