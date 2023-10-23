A man who murdered a father and son in separate shootings in two villages just six miles apart has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years.

Stephen Alderton, 67, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court for the murders of Gary and Joshua Dunmore, who were killed in Cambridgeshire in March.

Prosecutor Peter Gair said former chartered quantity surveyor Alderton blasted the two men with his Beretta shotgun on March 29 this year.

The defendant, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the murders of Joshua Dunmore, 32, and his 57-year-old father Gary Dunmore.

The pair were found dead at their homes in villages six miles apart in Cambridgeshire, with Joshua Dunmore’s home in Bluntisham and his father’s in Sutton.

Police at the scene in Bluntisham, where 32-year-old Josh Dunmore was shot dead. Credit: PA

The court had heard that Mr Alderton - father of Josh Dunmore's former partner Stephanie - had been "triggered" by a family dispute.

After Alderton was arrested hours later by armed officers on a motorway, he told police that “sometimes you have to do what you have to do even if it’s wrong in the eyes of the law”, Mr Gair said.

Adrian Langdale KC, mitigating for Alderton, said Alderton’s wife died in December 2019.

Mr Gair said Alderton sold his home and was living at the time of the offences in a motorhome on a site in Willingham, Cambridgeshire.

Stephen Alderton, 67, admitted the two counts of murder. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Mr Gair said that Alderton was “rapidly identified” as a suspect after the shootings due to the family court case and sightings of the white Peugeot.

His motorhome was picked up by police using ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras.

He was stopped by armed police from the West Mercia force on the M5 near Worcester at about 1.30am on March 30, police said.

Det Ch Insp Katie Dounias, from the major crime unit, said Alderton had "turned a family dispute [...] into a double tragedy by his rash and brutal actions".

She added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Gary and Josh at this difficult time.

"There is no sentence sufficient to heal the trauma they have endured but I hope today’s sentencing will provide some solace.”

