Drone images show the extent of the fire damage at Luton Airport's car park

New images show the scale of devastation wrought by a fire which caused an airport car park to collapse.

The mangled and charred wreckage of vehicles - mixed among others that appear in pristine condition - can be seen in new drone footage filmed and released by Luton Airport, where the fire broke out on 10 October.

They reveal concrete floors and steel framework warped by extreme heat, and show points where the entire structure has given way, with cars and SUVs falling several storeys on to the floors below.

As many as 1,500 cars may have been destroyed by the 12-hour blaze, which closed the airport and caused disruption for tens of thousands of passengers.

The new images have been released by the airport, which is continuing to assess the state of the building. Credit: London Luton Airport

On Monday, an operation to remove cars from the top deck of the car park began, with huge cranes erected to lift them to safety.

Despite many appearing unscathed, authorities say that the heat, fire and smoke damage means none are likely to be salvageable.

Cars have begun to be lifted from the top floor of the car park, though none are expected to be salvageable. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage over the fire at the car park, and had been bailed as police continue their inquiries.

Fire investigators had previously said they believed the blaze started with a diesel car, thought to be a Range Rover.

