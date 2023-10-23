Play Brightcove video

Residents in a flood-hit town have been returning to their homes to see the scale of devastation Storm Babet left behind.

There was widespread flooding in Framlingham, Suffolk, after the Mere burst its banks, sending a torrent of water into homes and leaving cars submerged.

Clive Chambers, who lives beside the town's Mere, returned to his flat in Framlingham at the weekend for the first time since it flooded - and ITV News Anglia was there as he surveyed the damage.

"Oh my word, oh dear, all my books," he said.

Damaged furniture in Clive Chambers' home. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"When I opened that door, [it came] in like a tidal wave," he told ITV News Anglia.

"When I went to get out the front door, the hallway door, I was wading through water just about below my boot level.

"You can see the depth of water in here was at least three to four feet."

The car park next to Mr Chambers' flat in Framlingham was completely submerged. Credit: Carl Squirrel

Parts of Suffolk had nearly two months worth of rain in four days in the wake of Storm Babet.

A major incident was declared in the county on Friday, as persistent rain and high winds caused flooding and major disruption.

Natalie Schug and her family managed to escape unharmed but the entire ground floor of her house is now in ruins.

Natalie Schug said her family had lost many treasured possessions, including video cameras. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"The water lifted up our fridge freezer. We were very lucky no-one was standing there because it was very heavy," she said.

"We're barely salvaged anything because I was upstairs with the young children and I was shouting at my 16-year-old things to save.

But I forgot videos, video cameras from 20 years ago. I've forgotten so many things, it's chaos," she said.

The Met Office said there were a number of flood warnings still in place across East Anglia as well as a number of flood alerts.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know