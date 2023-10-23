Play Brightcove video

Footage from police shows Stephen Alderton being arrested by armed officers

Bodycam footage shows the moment a double murderer was arrested by armed police after fleeing for more than 100 miles in his camper van.

Pensioner Stephen Alderton, 67, was pulled over by West Mercia Police on the side of the M5 just four hours after he shot to death father and son Joshua and Gary Dunmore in Cambridgeshire.

After killing the two men - which a court heard was over a bitter family dispute - he then drove more than 100 miles before authorities caught up with him.

The footage shows officers shouting at Alderton, a former chartered quantity surveyor, to get out of the cab and put his hands above his head as they aim Taser devices at him.

They order him to approach them and get on the ground, before putting him under arrest.

A search of the camper van later revealed a weapon in the vehicle.

The gun Stephen Alderton used to shoot Joshua Dunmore and Gary Dunmore. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Joshua and Gary Dunmore were found dead at their homes in villages six miles apart in Cambridgeshire, with Joshua’s home in Bluntisham and his father’s in Sutton.

They had been shot just 31 minutes apart.

Stephen Alderton, 67, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

After Alderton was arrested on the motorway, he told police that “sometimes you have to do what you have to do even if it’s wrong in the eyes of the law”, prosecutors told the court.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Monday, Alderton was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years, having previously admitted two counts of murder.

Left, two discarded shotgun cartridges after Stephen Alderton shot the two men, and the bag containing his ammunition. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The court was told that Alderton had killed the two men as part of a family dispute involving his daughter and Joshua Dunmore, her ex-partner.

Judge Mark Bishop described the murders as an “execution” and told the defendant, who wore a silver crucifix necklace in court: “You took the decision to take the law into your own hands and end the lives of two innocent men.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know