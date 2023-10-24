A PR expert who helped launch and drive the Captain Sir Tom Moore fundraising campaign said she was "cut out" by the family, and went unrecognised for her work.

Daisy Souster was employed by veteran fundraiser's family to provide public relations services at the start of the charity appeal during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

In a post on her LinkedIn page she said Captain Sir Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore told her she had "no right" to talk about her job after the fundraiser attracted national attention, and that she could not enter the campaign into professional awards.

Captain Sir Tom raised nearly £39m, with Gift Aid, for NHS charities during the first coronavirus lockdown by walking laps of his garden.

Mrs Ingram-Moore has been approached for comment by ITV News.

Daisy Souster posted a statement in Linkedin after being approached by journalists about her time working with the family. Credit: Daisy Souster/Linkedin

The Second World War veteran rose to prominence in the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic, capturing the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts, sparked by walking 100 laps of his garden by his 100th birthday.

Mrs Souster said she was approached by the family to write a press release, which helped start the Captain Tom fundraiser. She also said she set up the JustGiving Page and managed his account on X, formerly Twitter.

"It was such a special time but I had to cut ties with the family when they cut me out and told me I was no longer able to talk about the work I had done," Ms Souster said in her post.

"I would like to make it very clear that initially the family were extremely supportive of me and thankful for all that I had done, but for reasons unknown to me, they changed."

Ms Souster said the family's attitude towards her caused her "untold distress". "I had been contacted by a national PR awards organiser and was told they would like to put me forward for five awards. I told the family immediately and the family told me to go for it and would be on my table cheering me on," she said.

"A week later I was told by Hannah Ingram-Moore that I had no right to talk about my work/involvement with the PR, even though a week before they said I should go for the PR awards for launching that first news story."

Mrs Souster said she had "no involvement" with the family soon after Captain Sir Tom's 100th birthday, in April 2020, due to an influx of press inquiries.

She said: "I had no involvement with them or The Captain Tom Foundation shortly after Tom’s 100th birthday as the story had become so big that a freelance PR (myself) could no longer manage the unprecedented influx of press and I happily liaised with a PR agency for the handover."

Mrs Souster's comments as the foundation is currently the subject of an investigation by the charity watchdog, amid concerns about its management and independence from Captain Sir Tom's family.

Captain Sir Thomas Moore receiving his knighthood from the Queen during a ceremony at Windsor Castle Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

The Charity Commission opened a case into the foundation shortly after the 100-year-old died in 2021, and launched its inquiry in June last year.

Earlier this month a lawyer employed by the family said the charity was "likely to shut down over finance probe".'

His comments during the planning appeal at Central Bedfordshire council came as the Moore family try to save an unauthorised spa pool block built at their home from demolition.

The Moore family are appealing against the demolition order and have been making their case at a one-day hearing in front of a planning inspector.