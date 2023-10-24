Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the moment Mr Muhidin was marched out of the test centre by a staff member.

A learner driver who was turned away by staff at a test centre because they did not believe he looked like his driving licence photo says he was targeted because of his race.

Abu Muhidin was due to take his test in Cambridge when an examiner refused to allow it to go ahead as the image on his photocard did not resemble him.

He was then approached by two men, one of whom attempted to forcibly remove him from the centre.

The Driving Standards Agency, which runs tests centres, said it was investigating the claims.

"I had offered to present further identification, which he refused", Mr Muhidin told ITV News, referring to the examiner.

"I also always carry the same passport photo in my phone case. When I pulled it out my phone case and presented it to him, it was the exact same image that he had pulled up in colour, enlarged, and he still refused to believe it was me."

The examiner went back into the office and after a long wait Mr Muhidin was approached by two men. He claims he did not know who they were or what they did.

Abu Muhidin says he was racially profiled by staff at the test centre as they didn't believe it was him in the picture. Credit: ITV News

A video, recorded by Mr Muhidin, shows him asking for the full name of the duty manager so he could plead his case.

One of the men attempted to forcibly remove him from the centre.

Mr Muhidin, who is from Enfield in London, said he felt he was discriminated against because of his race.

"To see the only black man in the room and automatically assume that this man is here to commit fraud, that is exactly why I felt like I was being racially profiled and most definitely some sort of discrimination," he said.

The Driving Standards Agency said it was seeing an increase in fraud at practical and theory driving tests but has strict rules about how to deal with the problem.

In a statement the agency added: "We are formally investigating this incident as a matter of urgency and do not comment on ongoing investigations.

Mr Muhidin is now raising money to take the Brookmount Court test centre to court for racial discrimination.