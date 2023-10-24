Two people have been found dead at a house in Peterborough.

Officers were called to the address in Ringwood, in the Bretton area of Peterborough on Friday just after 4.30pm.

Police forced entry into the home and found two people dead.

Cambridgeshire Police said the deaths were not being treated as suspicious.

A file on their deaths has been passed to the coroner.

