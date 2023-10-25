Travel disruption is expected after a yellow weather warning for fog.

The Met Office alert is in place for parts of East Anglia until 11am on Wednesday, 25 October.

It said the fog was dense in places adding the weather would create slower journey times including delays to bus and train services.

The fog comes days after many parts of the region, including Framlingham in Suffolk, were severely affected by flooding from Storm Babet.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know