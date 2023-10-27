A man who shot dead a father with a crossbow in a pub two days before Christmas has been sentenced.

Dave Peck, 51, died after being shot inside the Lamb and Lion pub in Westcliff, Essex, on the evening of 23 December last year.

The court heard how 44-year-old Alfred Turner left his home in Station Road at around 6.30pm armed with a crossbow.

As he left his address he was seen by another man who asked him what he was holding, to which he replied: "It's a crossbow."

CCTV from inside the Lamb and Lion showed Turner entering the pub and then firing the crossbow at Mr Peck, who was sitting on a bar stool opposite the door.

Dave Peck, 51, died after being attacked in the Lamb and Lion pub. Credit: Essex Police/Family photo

Mr Peck was hit in the chest and fell to the floor.

Turner then left the pub and walked towards The Leas, discarding the reloaded crossbow.

He was arrested 90 minutes after the incident and was later charged with murder.

Essex Police called it a "random attack" and said Mr Peck was a stranger to Turner.

Turner denied the charge, instead pleading guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

At the time of his death, Mr Peck's family said in a statement: “Our hearts are broken. Dave is, and always will be, a much-loved partner, father, son and brother.

“He has been taken from his family and friends far too soon."

At Basildon Crown Court Turner was given a section 45A hospital order, meaning he will be detained at a mental health facility.

If he is deemed fit, he will be sent to prison for an eight-year custodial sentence and then will only be released upon a parole board decision.

A corden was in place outside the pub after the attack last year. Credit: Essex Police

Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe, who led the investigation, said: “My thoughts, and those of my team are with Dave Peck’s family.

“He was dearly loved by those close to him and missed every day.

“Alfred Turner has now been held responsible for his actions.

“Nothing will bring Dave back but I hope the conclusion of this investigation will help his friends and family move forward.”