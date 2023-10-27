A man has died after being pulled from the water at a lake.

Police were called to Eastwood Rise in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex at 12.35pm on Thursday, following concerns for the welfare of a man and woman.

A woman was pulled to safety from the water and was left in the care of ambulance service.

Police also recovered a man from the water but he died at the scene.

Specialist officers from Essex Police are supporting the man's family, said the force.

Investigations are continuing at the scene and police are not treating the man's death as suspicious.