A murder investigation has been launched after an assault in an underpass which left a man dead.

The 34-year-old man was taken to hospital after being attacked between Groveway and Newport Road in Wavendon in Milton Keynes on Monday.

The man, from Milton Keynes, died on Thursday.

Formal identification and the post-mortem examination are yet to take place, said Thames Valley Police.

Wesley Atick, aged 25, of Buxton Close, Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes, who was charged with one count of attempted murder on Wednesday, appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He was further remanded in custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 4 December.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers, said police.

A 27-year-old woman from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice today. She remains in police custody.