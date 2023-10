A "manipulative" husband who stabbed his wife in a "jealous rage" gestured angrily at a judge as he was sentenced to life in prison for her murder.

Ertan Ersoy, 51, stood up in the secure dock when he was asked to by the judge, but threw his hearing loop on the floor and sat back down when his sentence was delivered.

He gesticulated with his right hand as he was led to the cells at Chelmsford Crown Court, after being told he would serve a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

Ersoy stabbed Dr Antonella Castelvedere “many times, causing 15 areas of sharp force injury” to her face, neck, upper chest and to both hands, prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC said.

The defendant had suspected his wife was cheating on him, jurors were told, and he had previously placed a listening device in their home in Colchester, Essex.

Dr Castelvedere, 52, a lecturer at the University of Suffolk who led an MA course in English and creative writing, was found dead on the kitchen floor of their home on 1 June last year.

She was described by the university as “a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and critical writing”.

After he was found guilty, police called Ersoy a "clever, manipulative and calculated man" whose defence was based upon a lie.

Dr Antonella Castelvedere was stabbed repeatedly with a kitchen knife. Credit: University of Suffolk

Judge Christopher Morgan said the defendant stabbed Dr Castelvedere in a “jealous rage”.

“I’m satisfied the offence occurred because you couldn’t accept the autonomy of Antonella,” he told Ersoy.

“I use that firstly within the marriage and secondly within her work life.”

Ersoy must serve at least 25 years before he can be considered for release.

The judge said he “cannot be sure of the precise circumstances” of the stabbing.

But he said he was “sure that (Ersoy) entered that kitchen and confronted her in a manner that you knew was likely to upset her, make her angry and provoke a response”.

He continued: “She was no threat to you when you ended her life in the most brutal fashion by cutting her throat.”

Dr Castelvedere was found at her home in Wickham Road, Colchester. Credit: Essex Police

Mr Paxton had told Ersoy’s trial: “In short and simple terms, we the prosecution say it was this defendant’s anger, jealousy and his failings that led to him killing his wife.”

Mr Paxton said Ersoy, also a lecturer and teaching fellow, had called emergency services and went out into the street and called for help after stabbing his wife.

Ersoy denied his wife’s murder but was found guilty following a trial.

He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but claimed in his defence that he was suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning at the time.

Sarah Elliott KC, mitigating, said Ersoy “may have been stabbed immediately before the killing”.

The judge said if this did happen, he was sure that Dr Castelvedere “had no intention to hurt you and she didn’t stab you as the aggressor”.

He said that Ersoy had stabbed his wife “repeatedly”.

