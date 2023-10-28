Play Brightcove video

Bodycam footage released by Northamptonshire Police shows the moment Besmir Negji was chased down by officers

Bodycam footage shows the moment a drug dealer who hid his stash in a sock underneath his car's steering wheel trying to run away from officers.

Besmir Negji, 31, ran from his silver Renault Laguna in Buccleuch Street in Kettering after officers had tried to stop him on the morning of 24 August.

Police bodycam shows him trying to flee, but officers chased and arrested him.

When they searched his car, they found 15 bags of Class A drugs that had been concealed inside a sock in a compartment underneath the steering wheel.

Besmir Negji was jailed for two years and four months. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Negji pleaded guilty to one count of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of driving without insurance.

He was jailed for two years and four months.

PC Robert Booth said: “This case demonstrates the effort offenders like Besmir Negji make to avoid being caught and having their drugs located.

"The success of this case is also down to the members of the public who brought this vehicle to our attention and I hope it goes to show that we are listening to our communities and doing whatever we can to make their areas a safer place to live.

