Pictures: Terry Harris

Another home perched close to an eroding coastal cliff edge has been demolished - the sixth property in the community to be lost this year.

The bungalow was situated in Hemsby, which lost around four metres of the coastline to the sea during Storm Babet.

The coastal village near Great Yarmouth has spent a decade planning for £15m permanent sea defences.

But residents have discovered that authorities were not going to fund it as costs had risen so much and because the village does not meet the government's criteria.

Five homes in the village have already been lost to the sea this year.

The bungalow was at risk of falling into the North Sea. Credit: Terry Harris

Campaigners from Save Hemsby Coastline say they will continue to fight for up to £20m to cover the cost of the rock berm - the stones which will protect the fragile sand dunes.

Meanwhile, signs saying 'Shame on you', directed at local authorities, have been put up.

There are fears it could also be the end of Hemsby Lifeboat.

Coxswain Dan Hurd said: "By the sound of it, they are going to do nothing for Hemsby - they're going to let that (the coastline) go back.

"Our fear is now that we've got to look to relocate the lifeboat shed or disband it altogether."

Hemsby has lost more than 60 homes since 1991. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Carl Lewis, leader Great Yarmouth Council, said: "The budget in Great Yarmouth for the borough for next year is £12-13m. We're talking about £20m for a rock berm (in Hemsby), you know. We haven't got the money here in Great Yarmouth.

"We put £250,000 of our own money in April for a temporary scheme, which has held the road at this present time."

