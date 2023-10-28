A pedestrian in his 70s died after being hit by a car, driven by an off-duty police officer.

The officer, who works in Essex, is under investigation, suspected of causing death by dangerous driving.

The crash happened in Prittlewell Chase, Southend, Essex on Wednesday afternoon, around 4.55pm.

The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but died the morning after.

Essex Police said it was investigating while the officer is on police bail.

The case has also been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know