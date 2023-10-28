A family have said they are heartbroken after a 19-year-old died in a suspected burglary.

Ashton Rowbotham died with serious injuries after a "disturbance" at a home in Grays in Essex.

Police were called to New Road shortly after 3.40am on 6 October.

Mr Rowbotham's parents said: “Our heart is breaking. You are loved so much. You will always be with us.”

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Three other people were arrested on suspicion of burglary - two men, aged 21 and 31, and a 33-year-old woman.

All four have been bailed until 27 December.

Essex Police say they were continuing to investigate Mr Rowbotham's death and believe it was an isolated incident.

Det Ch Insp Greg Wood said officers "appreciate this will be a challenging time for the community in Grays".

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via the police's dedicated online form.

