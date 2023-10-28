A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed in broad-daylight.

Police say they were called to an incident on The Spinney in Bedford just after 1.45pm today (October 28.)

The victim is being treated in hospital for his injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them, quoting incident number 196 of October 28.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know