A brickie who has been crowned the fastest bricklayer in the country makes an additional living on the side as a Youtuber - through which he hopes to inspire the next generation.

Charlie Collison from Colchester entered a competition called The Super Trowels - the first of its kind in the UK - and won after laying 607 bricks in 60 minutes.

The competition put seven of the country's best bricklayers head to head in a test of speed and neatness in their trade skills, and Mr Collison came out on top.

He was a recognisable face at the event due to the huge success of his YouTube channel, which boasts more than a million subscribers.

His uploads showcases the jobs he is working on as well as his day-to-day life with partner Amy and daughter Livvy.

He also films more instructive videos that he said he hoped were helpful to younger people starting out in the trade.

He told ITV News Anglia: "It is an art. You take down that scaffold and you look at [it] and you've created a piece of art, brick by brick.

"Youngsters need to know that for people who aren't quite so academic as people who go to law school and stuff like that, there is a way for them to earn some really good money if they put the effort in."

Youtube can also a good way to earn money - sometimes big money - for those savvy enough.

With this in mind, Mr Collison also also shares tips to other young tradesmen and women who might want to start vlogging their hard day's work as hobby, or as a way of earning additional income, offering tips including on how to make a video go viral.

But he is insistent that success does not come overnight, and that perfecting the craft is the best way to make it in the industry.

He said: "It takes about 10 years to be able to say 'I'm a good bricklayer' I would say.

"There's so much when it comes to consistency and speed.

"There's so much you have to take into consideration - like distance away from the wall, your muck [mortar] has to be right all day, is it raining today? Do we need cover? Is it going to be hot today?"

