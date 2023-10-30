A driver has been arrested after a e-scooter rider was killed in a collision with a van.

The rider, who was in his 20s, suffered serious injuries from the crash on Friday and later died in hospital.

Police and ambulance services were called to Harvest Road on Canvey Island, Essex, shortly after 5.50pm.

A 49-year-old man, from Southend, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

He was released on bail while inquiries continue.

Police are appealing for any witnesses.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know