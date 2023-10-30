Emergency services are tackling a fire which has spread through a row of terraced houses.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at about 1pm on Monday after the fire started at a house in Pitseaville Grove in Basildon in Essex.

It spread through a row of terraced houses, with pictures showing heavy smoke and damage to the roofs.

Mark Eaglestone, from Essex Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Crews are continuing to work hard to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to any more properties.

“There is a lot of smoke in the area so we are asking residents that live nearby please keep all your windows and doors shut.

"There are road closures in place and lots of emergency service vehicles around, so please avoid the area for the rest of the day to allow us to give the incident our full attention."

