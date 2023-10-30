A man in his 70s has died after falling down a set of steps in a city centre.

Police were called to the the flight of four steps linking Red Lion Street and White Lion Street in Norwich at about 10.20pm on Friday.

The man was then taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since died, police said on Monday.

A police cordon was put up on Red Lion Street, opposite Primark, on Saturday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, said police, and officers are preparing a file for the coroner.

