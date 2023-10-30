A man has been jailed for 12 years after he 'brutally' attacked his ex-partner and her new boyfriend, after using a tracking device on a mobile phone to find them.

The victim, a woman, in her 30s, told Essex Police how she had been attacked inside a property in Braintree by her ex-partner, Adrian Codreanu, who was brandishing a screwdriver.

Her boyfriend told officers that he was also attacked by Codreanu, 37, during the assault in July 2021.

A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court heard how the woman had sustained multiple injuries during the attack including marks on her face, neck and suffered extensive bruising to her arm and ribs.

The man sustained a fractured skull and facial injuries.

The jury was told that Codreanu had used a tracking device on a mobile phone to find out her new address.

Codreanu, formerly of Rifle Hill, Braintree, then fled to Lancashire, where he was arrested four days later.

He was found guilty of GBH, attempted GBH and aggravated burglary following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.Det Con James Wagner said: “Adrian Codreanu showed himself as a physically abusive, jealous ex-partner when he unleashed a violent and brutal attack on two innocent people.

“It cannot be underestimated the psychological effect this assault would have had.

“I want to praise the victims for their strength of character and their courage to support this prosecution and, now that they have seen justice served, I hope that they can move on with their lives.”

