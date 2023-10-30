Motorist drove car with all airbags deployed for more than two months

A driver was stopped by police for driving a car with a cracked windscreen and all airbags deployed.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire & Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit stopped the driver on the A11 in South Mimms in Hertfordshire after spotting the vehicle on Saturday.

The car also had a huge crack in the windscreen Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

The driver then admitted that he'd been using the car, despite it's damage, for more than two months.

Officers said that they have reported the driver to court and prohibited them from driving the vehicle until it is fixed.

