A man has been convicted of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish in a knifepoint raid.

Jo Jobson, 27, was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.

Mr Cavendish and his wife Peta had their high-value watches stolen during the robbery at their home in Essex in November 2021.

This is a breaking story which will be updated.

