A care home looking after people with dementia has been fined £25,000 after an inspection found its kitchen was infested with mice.

Out-of-date food in the fridge and poor food hygiene were also found at Chiltern View Care Home in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.

The inspection, in May 2022, also found the kitchen was inadequately cleaned.

Food hygiene inspectors at Central Bedfordshire Council concluded that the owners of the care home, Benslow Management Company, had not effectively cleaned the home and did not have a food safety procedure.

The company pleaded guilty to four offences in court in August.

At the time of the inspection, Chiltern View was a residential care home for the elderly, and specialised in dementia care. According to records held by the health watchdog the Care Quality Commission the home no longer appears to be open.

A CQC inspection in August 2022 also found that overall care was inadequate.

Medicines were not safely administered by staff and residents were not treated with respect.

Twenty-nine people were staying at the home at the time.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor Rebecca Hares said the council was prepared to take action against companies which breached food hygiene laws.

"The level of the fine imposed by the court reflects the severity of the offences," she said.

"This serves as a clear message to other businesses that we will not tolerate those who disregard food hygiene regulations."

She added: "It is our goal to ensure that residents and visitors to Central Bedfordshire can have confidence in the safe and hygienic storage and preparation of their food."

