Police have been given new powers to deal with anti-social behaviour linked to Halloween.

A dispersal order has been put in place around Hertford town centre from 4pm on Tuesday until 4am on Wednesday.

It follows trouble last year, when fireworks were thrown at officers and two others were injured.

Under the order, known as a section 35, officers can direct anyone to leave the specified area immediately. Failure to do so is a criminal offence and could result in an arrest, while anyone aged under 16 can be taken home to their parents or guardians.

Insp Mark Collins said: "In 2022, we received an increased number of calls regarding anti-social behaviour and crime involving young people.

"In addition, officers had fireworks thrown at them and two officers were injured as they attempted to seize fireworks from people aged under 18.

"This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated - either towards members of the public or to our officers who are simply out doing their job.

"The order is being put in place to help protect members of the public from the small minority who use Halloween as an excuse to commit crime and disorder."

The force said that extra officers would also be on duty.

