A huge drone will be sent to Antarctica to collect data which scientists hope will greatly contribute towards environmental research.

The pilotless plane, named Windracers ULTRA UAV, was built by British Antarctic Survey, and will head to the region in January 2024 for three months testing.

The Cambridge-based company are hoping the drone will be able to help polar scientists better understand the region and it's impact on global climate issues.

The autonomous drone which British Antarctic Survey are testing in early 2024. Credit: British Antarctic Survey

Designed for extreme environments, the aircraft is fully autonomous with a ten metre wingspan and is capable of carrying 100 kg of cargo up to 1000 km.

It can take off, fly and land safely with minimal support from the ground thanks to its sophisticated autopilot system.

British Antarctic Survey’s Interim Science Director Dr Dominic Hodgson said: “At BAS, we are changing our approach to science by increasing the use of autonomous platforms, such as UAVs and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), to collect data.

A test flight for the British Antarctic Survey drone which will gather data in the Antarctic Credit: British Antarctic Survey

"By deploying unpiloted platforms, such as the Windracers ULTRA, British Antarctic Survey has the potential to scale up airborne science and accelerate research, given the dramatic increases in flight time and geographic coverage that these enable’’.

He continued: “UAV drones will allow us to gather new and a broader range of science data in an effective, lower-carbon and lower cost manner than traditional crewed aviation – with the added benefit of greater levels of safety.”

