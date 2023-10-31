A teenager who sprayed silly string around a town centre has been made to clean up the mess by police officers.

The boy was spotted causing damage in the town centre spraying silly string and spray paint on shops and bins in the Vancouver Quarter area of King's Lynn, Norfolk, on Friday.

Norfolk Police were called to stop him and he ran away from officers, but he was stopped and admitted the damage.

He cleaned up the mess with a mop, brush and bucket, as well as being banned from going to King's Lynn town centre without an adult for a month.

The teenager was made to clean up the mess he had made and is not allowed to enter the town centre without an adult for a month. Credit: King's Lynn Police/Facebook

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know