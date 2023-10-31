World leaders and huge technology firms are expected at a major summit on artificial intelligence (AI) organised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The gathering will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at Bletchley Park - the famous home of World War Two code-breakers - near Milton Keynes.

It will convene international governments, leading AI firms and experts to discuss how the technology's risks can be mitigated through internationally-co-ordinated action.

AI's development and use has rapidly grown in recent years and while the automation could reform many aspects of everyday life, there are concerns about how to use it responsibly.

Here is everything you need to know about the summit, who will be going and why AI is a big deal.

What is the AI Safety Summit?

The prime minister hopes the summit on AI safety will cement the UK’s status as a leading world player in the cutting-edge technology.

The summit, which is the first of its kind for AI, is intended to discuss how to ensure the technology can be used safely around the world.

AI can be used in an almost endless variety of applications - such as from writing essays, to creating fake videos, diagnosing disease or for automated robotics.

The meeting will be held at Bletchley Park Credit: Will Amlot/Bletchley Park Trust/PA

Who will be going to the summit?

It is expected that tech entrepreneur Elon Musk will attend the summit, though it is unknown at this stage whether this will be remotely or in person.

The billionaire chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX will also speak to Rishi Sunak on a livestream chat on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, after the summit.

It is not yet clear which international leaders will attend the summit.

The White House has confirmed that US vice president Kamala Harris will attend the summit rather than President Joe Biden, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are also not likely to attend.

Vice President Kamala Harris Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

Downing Street said the prime minister did not believe he was being snubbed by international counterparts.

It is also not clear if China will send a representative, but a spokesperson for the prime minister said it was "important" to invite the "world leaders in AI" to the summit.

Why is the summit being held and why is AI controversial?

The safety summit is being held because AI has evolved at a fast pace, from large language models like ChatGPT - which can follow instructions to write essays and more - to futuristic robotics.

It can be used to prevent fraud in banking and is helping with healthcare, but its rapid emergence has prompted calls for thorough regulation and scrutiny to prevent it being used dangerously, with potentially world-changing consequences.

The use of deepfakes, in which celebrities and world leaders' faces and voices have been used to create realistic videos and even pornography, have demonstrated the dangers of AI.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence service which was launched shortly before the end of 2022. Credit: Getty

Should the technology be used with malicious intent, there could be huge consequences for democracy and world safety, such as a fake video made of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine telling his troops to walk away from the war against Russia.

Some of the biggest names in the development of AI have said world leaders should be "mitigating the risk of extinction" for humanity.

Business and academic leaders said the risks from AI should be treated with the same urgency as "pandemics or nuclear war".

Mr Sunak said the government was "looking very carefully" at the warnings, with the safety summit hoped to bring progressive discussions about what can be done to ensure greater safety with the use of AI.

What is Bletchley Park?

Bletchley Park is a fitting location for the technology summit, as it was crucial to code-breaking during World War Two.

The site is seen as one of the birthplaces of computer science pioneered by Alan Turing.

Codebreakers based there decrypted German messages, most famously by breaking the Enigma code, feeding crucial information to Allied forces that is believed to have shortened the war by two years and helped to save millions of lives.

Alan Turing is regarded of one of the greatest mathematicians of all time. Credit: Alan Turing

What safety measures and road closures are in the Bletchley Park area?

Thames Valley Police said it had a "substantial number of security measures" in place to keep the delegates and local community safe during the summit.

Temporary barriers have been installed on footpaths and roads nearby, as well as security fencing and an increased police presence.

Bletchley Park will be closed until 6 November and a number of road restrictions will be in place before and during the event, including Wilton Avenue.

