The Orwell Bridge in Suffolk will be closed for 24 hours after a Met Office warning for high wind from Storm Ciarán.

Drivers will have to follow a diversion after the bridge on the outskirts of Ipswich shuts at midnight on Wednesday.

Suffolk has been issued a yellow warning by the Met Office which is predicting potentially damaging winds overnight and into the early hours of Thursday morning.

The eastbound diversion starts at the A14 at junction 55 Copdock Mill and drivers will have to travel on the A1214 through Ipswich, the A1189 to Felixstowe Road, off Woodbridge Road roundabout, and then the A1156, before rejoining the eastbound A14 at junction 58 in Levington.

Drivers on the westbound diversion will take the same route but in reverse.

Craig Sowden, National Highways operations manager for the east, said a full bridge closure was implemented when "absolutely necessary".

He added: "We understand the inconvenience the closure of Orwell Bridge causes but our priority will always be public safety. The high winds we are expecting means it would be unsafe to try and operate the bridge under those conditions.

"Throughout the closure we will continue to work with the Met Office and as soon as we are confident the bridge can be safely reopened we will do so.

"If you’re unable to delay your journey until the worst of the weather has passed, plan your route and allow extra time to reach your destination.

"When encountering strong winds slow your speed and keep focused on the road as you may encounter debris.

"If possible, try to avoid exposed sections of road as lorries, caravans and motorbikes can be at risk of being buffeted by the wind."

Storm Ciarán is set to arrive through Wednesday night and into Thursday, with the strongest winds expected through much of Thursday.

Because of that, the Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings for wind and rain, with an amber wind warning creeping into the Essex coast.

Winds are expected to reach 55-65mph quite widely in the yellow warning zone and 70-80mph in the amber warning area.

