A driver was taken to hospital after a lorry smashed into a pub.

The highway maintenance truck collided into the Crooked Billet pub in Colney Heath, Hertfordshire early on Tuesday.

Footage shows bricks from the front corner of the pub were strewn over the street.

The front of the vehicle was jammed into the pub itself.

The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed the driver of the lorry was taken to Watford General Hospital with minor injuries.

A road closure was put in place while emergency services attended the scene. Credit: BPM Media

Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene on the village high street just after 4am.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the collision, according to Hertfordshire Police.

