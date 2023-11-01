A hospital has declared a critical incident as its emergency department faces high demand.

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk, increased its status to critical incident level two on Monday night, with an email to staff describing "long delays in patient handovers".

The email shown on social media added that there was "intense pressure" on bed capacity.

Patients have been told to only call 999 or attend emergency departments for serious accidents and emergencies.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the critical incident was declared at 5pm on Monday "due to an increased number of attendances at our emergency department and pressure on our bed capacity."

They added: "We are currently experiencing high demand at our hospital and, as such, would remind people to only attend accident and emergency if it is a genuine emergency."

Patients with appointments or procedures at the hospital should still attend as planned unless they are contacted directly.

"We are working closely with our partners in the Norfolk and Waveney healthcare system to maximise capacity during this period of high demand," they added.

For urgent but non-emergency medical care, patients should visit NHS 111 online or call NHS 111 for advice on getting care at any time of day or night. For non-urgent cases, patients should go to their GP practice or a pharmacist.

