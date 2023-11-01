A drug dealer who jumped out of a bush and bit off part of a man's ear has been jailed.

Ashton Smyrk, 35, attacked his innocent victim on Oxmoor Lane in Huntingdon on 24 April, 2022.

Smyrk began shouting at the man in his 50s before throwing a drinks can at his face.

The pair had a scuffle which ended with the victim being kicked three times in the face on the floor and part of his ear bitten off.

Officers identified Smyrk from nearby CCTV cameras and arrested him in Peterborough three days later.

They also found a rucksack containing cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth £4,210 as well as £696 in cash, two sets of scales and two mobile phones.

The sunglasses and black cap he was wearing on the day of the assault in the CCTV were also retrieved.

Smyrk, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

He was sentenced to six years in prison at Peterborough Crown Court.

PC Chester Lewis said: “The victim was going about his own business when he was set upon by Smyrk.

"As a result of his injuries he required more than 30 stitches and has been left with a permanent reminder of that day.

"As well as being physically scarred, the incident has affected his confidence to walk anywhere alone.

“I hope this sentence goes some way to providing some reassurance to the victim.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know