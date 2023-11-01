A warehouse worker who stole an industrial quantity of Jack Daniel's whisky has been ordered to pay back £75,000 and sell a holiday home he bought with criminal cash.

James Barr, 35, was working as a warehouse operative when he stole 123,552 bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey with a retail value of over £3.5m.

A court heard that Barr spent almost all the money going on a spending spree, buying clothes, jewellery and holidays.

The logistics company where Barr worked in Snetterton, Norfolk, discovered the theft and called in financial investigators.

They found CCTV footage that showed Barr aiding six unauthorised loads consisting of 156 pallets to leave the site between July 2019 and June 2020.

They were packed on to trucks, which were then diverted through a side entrance - avoiding a weighbridge where drivers had to show documentation.

A review of Barr’s finances by investigators revealed that prior to the thefts, he had a modest income, with little to no money left in his account each month.

However, following the thefts, Barr made numerous cash deposits totalling £206,315 into his bank accounts, with several large bags of cash being deposited at ATMs across Norwich.

Investigators were able to prove that Barr used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle that he otherwise would not have had the means for.

His accounts showed that the deposited cash was used to pay for designer clothing and footwear, artwork, jewellery, and high value electrical goods, with a total retail value of over £28,000.

Barr’s purchases also included two cars, holidays abroad and a holiday home, bought for over £116,000.

The Proceeds of Crime hearing held at Norwich Crown Court on 23 October heard how Barr benefited by more than £276,000, but at the time of his arrest in August 2020 he was working as a delivery driver and had already spent the majority of the criminal cash.

Barr was ordered to pay back £75,000 within three months and to sell the holiday home he had purchased.

He was also informed that he owed a further £200,000.

Investigations by financial investigator Jack Colman, from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, further revealed that Barr had a pension, which the company he had stolen from had been funding.

However, an order was made allowing the recovery of £1,524 to give back to the business.

Financial investigation manager Tim Underhill said: "Barr’s greed and dishonesty meant that the businesses affected by his actions suffered severe financial loss.

"All while Barr lived a fanciful lifestyle he had not honestly earnt.

"The tenacity of our financial investigators meant that Barr was found to have a pension which could be seized along with thousands of pounds worth of other assets.

"We will always ensure that anyone who commits financial crimes will be deprived not only of the money but also of any other benefits from their offending."

